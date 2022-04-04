Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.02. Service Co. International posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 817,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,244. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

