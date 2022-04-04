Analysts Set Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) PT at $4.78

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMFGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.49) to €5.45 ($5.99) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.10 ($4.51) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oddo Bhf cut Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of BKIMF opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

