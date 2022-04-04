Analysts Set BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) PT at $15.40

Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWAY shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWAY stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.32 million, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

