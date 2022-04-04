Analysts Set Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) Target Price at $9.71

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMPX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMPX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. 175,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,429. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

