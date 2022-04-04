Analysts Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Target Price at $181.11

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.11.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

DASH stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.21. 3,644,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.63 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.33. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $2,404,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $11,352,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,099 shares of company stock worth $64,701,103. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DoorDash by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,300,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,075,000 after buying an additional 2,213,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

