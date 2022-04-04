Analysts Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Target Price at $69.71

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Haemonetics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Haemonetics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.07. 11,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,578. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 146.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

