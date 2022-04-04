Analysts Set Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target at $5.86

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Home Point Capital by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

HMPT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 57,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,274. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

