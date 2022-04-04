Analysts Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) PT at $106.00

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ NARI traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.10. 4,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.29 and a beta of 1.74. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $116.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $26,803.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $2,220,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,641 shares of company stock worth $14,264,618. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,632,000 after buying an additional 93,071 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,671,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

