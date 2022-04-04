Analysts Set Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Target Price at GBX 814.29

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 814.29 ($10.68).
LAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.03) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane bought 4,473 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.40) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($46,519.20).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.89%.
Land Securities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
