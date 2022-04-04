Analysts Set Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Target Price at GBX 814.29

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 814.29 ($10.68).

LAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.03) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane bought 4,473 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.40) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($46,519.20).

Shares of LON:LAND traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 771 ($10.11). The company had a trading volume of 1,038,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,335. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 776.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 747.92. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 644.20 ($8.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.89%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

