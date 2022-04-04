Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Price Target at C$43.80

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAC. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total value of C$419,961.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 919,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40.

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$48.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.54 billion and a PE ratio of -120.44. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$14.46 and a 1-year high of C$53.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 62.09.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.13). Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

