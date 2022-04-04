Analysts Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) PT at $114.00

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.64. The stock had a trading volume of 201,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,257. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a one year low of $112.19 and a one year high of $141.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Nestlé by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

