Analysts Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Target Price at $129.57

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

