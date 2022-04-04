Analysts Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) PT at $30.57

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.01. 1,487,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.62. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 106.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 119,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 328.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

