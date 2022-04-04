Analysts Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) PT at $16.38

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 22.5% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 33.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.