Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target at $90.67

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFSI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 57,236 shares worth $3,423,176. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSI stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

