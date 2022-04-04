Analysts Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target at $29.58

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,321 over the last 90 days. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,543. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

