Analysts Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target at $30.73

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have commented on UDMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,793,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Udemy stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.42. 189,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,283. Udemy has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

