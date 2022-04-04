AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Volume Increase

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 30,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,732,798 shares.The stock last traded at $24.33 and had previously closed at $24.47.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,954,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,249,000 after acquiring an additional 215,171 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 59.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 20,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,650,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 535,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.