Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

NYSE JNJ opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.