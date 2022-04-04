Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $82.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

