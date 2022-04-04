Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 174 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Shopify by 37.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Shopify by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $311,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $693.00 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $510.02 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $727.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,161.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

