Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
