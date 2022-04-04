Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $363.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.56 and its 200-day moving average is $352.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

