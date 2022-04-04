Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes $61,000 Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VAALCO Energy news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.88.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

