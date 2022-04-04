Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ANTM. Mizuho raised Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $492.05.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $499.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $349.05 and a fifty-two week high of $505.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $460.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.42. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

