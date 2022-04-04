Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 229,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 178,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after buying an additional 95,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average of $161.98. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.