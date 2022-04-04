Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 269.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aramark by 50.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Aramark by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,160,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,962,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,828,000 after buying an additional 457,519 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,005,000 after buying an additional 1,558,106 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Aramark by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,777,000 after buying an additional 712,372 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

