Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 231,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 1,867,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 27,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

ABUS stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

