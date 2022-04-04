Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ARCO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 798.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 86.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 181.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.