Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $49.69 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,128 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $49,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 83.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $121.10 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.80.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

