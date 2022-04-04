Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,100 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $63,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $64.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

