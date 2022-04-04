Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to report sales of $628.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $622.10 million and the highest is $635.80 million. Ares Management reported sales of $411.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $83.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 115.09%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

