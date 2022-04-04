Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Arhaus stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

