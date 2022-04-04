ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,583,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,770,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8,449.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 85,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,095,000.

ARKF stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.67. 66,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,579. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

