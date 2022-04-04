Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 435.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 77,777 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $1,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of APAM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.69%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APAM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.