Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 9.8%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.01. 549,341 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 388,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOT. Raymond James set a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC set a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$426.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.15.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

