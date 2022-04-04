ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $667.73 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $273.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $649.97 and its 200 day moving average is $739.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

