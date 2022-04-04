Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.02.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 48,508 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.