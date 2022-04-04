Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.59 ($21.52).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.33) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($19.23) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.75 ($20.60) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

