ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AACG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

