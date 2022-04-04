ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AACG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

