Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

