ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Get ATN International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.52. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $635.72 million, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.24.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ATN International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.