Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of BCEL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 539,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,489. Atreca has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 62.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Atreca in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

