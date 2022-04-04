aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.59.

Shares of LIFE opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at $2,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

