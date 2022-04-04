Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading 4.9% Higher

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.17. 1,559,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,868,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 target price (up from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$68.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

