Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.50) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 701.78 ($9.19).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 640 ($8.38) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.47. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 538 ($7.05) and a one year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.84). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 650.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 663.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.