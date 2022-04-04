Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $12,729.25 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 59 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $12,729.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $213.04 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,896,000 after acquiring an additional 198,583 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
