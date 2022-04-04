Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $12,729.25 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 59 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $12,729.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $213.04 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,896,000 after acquiring an additional 198,583 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

