Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.06.

NYSE ALV opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.45. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Autoliv by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 818.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Autoliv by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Autoliv by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

