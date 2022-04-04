Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $15.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
AUTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 394,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,831. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 401,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
