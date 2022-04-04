Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $15.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 394,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,831. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,098.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 401,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

