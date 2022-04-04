Autonio Price Reaches $0.0275 on Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Autonio has a market cap of $2.59 million and $238,054.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00048388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.20 or 0.07522250 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,642.20 or 0.99753935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00046939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.